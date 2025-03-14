Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $222.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.66 and a 200-day moving average of $258.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

