Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,168,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,403,000 after acquiring an additional 769,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,179,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

CP opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

