Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter. The firm acquired 189,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $613,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 40.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $4,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

