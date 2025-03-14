Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Marcus Price Performance

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $503.09 million, a P/E ratio of -46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. Marcus has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Marcus’s payout ratio is -107.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2,908.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Marcus by 407,500.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

