Matthew Bellizia Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Dubber Co. Limited (ASX:DUB) Stock

Dubber Co. Limited (ASX:DUB – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Bellizia purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$92,500.00 ($58,176.10).
Dubber Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $104.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.32.
Dubber Company Profile
