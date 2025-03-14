Matthew Bellizia Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Dubber Co. Limited (ASX:DUB) Stock

Dubber Co. Limited (ASX:DUB – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Bellizia purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$92,500.00 ($58,176.10).

Dubber Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.32.

Get Dubber alerts:

Dubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dubber Corporation Limited, a software solutions company, provides unified call recording and conversation artificial intelligence services to the telecommunications industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers call recording, unified conversation capture, and conversation intelligence solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Dubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.