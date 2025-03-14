Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Posts Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.13 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 26.19%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 12 month low of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £66.44 million, a P/E ratio of -193.70 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.85.

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 alerts:

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.