Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Posts Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.13 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 26.19%.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 12 month low of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £66.44 million, a P/E ratio of -193.70 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.85.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile
