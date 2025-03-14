MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $18.54. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 12,415 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 4.69.

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

