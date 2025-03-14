May Barnhard Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

