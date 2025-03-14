May Barnhard Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 56,112 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 118.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

