May Barnhard Investments LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 407,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 190,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $24.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.