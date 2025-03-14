McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

Shares of MUX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.49. 703,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,830. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $396.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on McEwen Mining from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

