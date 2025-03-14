MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 1,196,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,827,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

