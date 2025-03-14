Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $21,691,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 373,917 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 511,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 294,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 521,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after buying an additional 192,539 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,071,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 130,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.02%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,673.72. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,697. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

