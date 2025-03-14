Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 1,819 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 18,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $240.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $774.15 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.52 and its 200-day moving average is $318.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.