Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 6,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.21.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

