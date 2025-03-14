Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

