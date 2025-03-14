Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading Down 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.05. 718,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 842% from the average session volume of 76,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Minnova Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.11.

About Minnova

(Get Free Report)

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.