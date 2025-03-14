Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires 1,520,721 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520,721 shares during the period. Gossamer Bio accounts for 0.7% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,887,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 442,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

