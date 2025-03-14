Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires New Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Green Plains by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $328.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

