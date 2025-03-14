Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires Shares of 205,874 Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 205,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 361,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $264,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $0.39 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.35.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.