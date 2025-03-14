Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires Shares of 205,874 Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 205,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 361,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $264,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Leap Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $0.39 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.35.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leap Therapeutics
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.