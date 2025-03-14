Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires Shares of 32,100 LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 132.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,368,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 778,937 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,660,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 164,166 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 112.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 128,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 224.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 61,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 361,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXU. Piper Sandler raised shares of LSB Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

LXU opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.99 million, a PE ratio of -33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

