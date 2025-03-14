Monaco Asset Management SAM Lowers Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Monaco Asset Management SAM reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 4,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,838,000 after buying an additional 1,239,479 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,998,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,276,000 after buying an additional 684,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,372,000 after buying an additional 192,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Alcoa Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.66, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

