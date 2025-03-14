Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

FMC Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $40.40 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

