Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $77.15 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051,756 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,204 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $77,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,315,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 623,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after buying an additional 198,676 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 6.6 %

DLTR opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $137.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

