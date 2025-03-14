Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowers Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,670,874 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Haven Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Infosys by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 123,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Infosys by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after buying an additional 266,902 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Infosys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,235,000 after buying an additional 297,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Down 1.3 %

Infosys stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INFY

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.