Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 10,176 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,663,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Shell makes up approximately 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Shell were worth $109,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Shell by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,116,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Shell by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

