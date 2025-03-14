Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 14,206 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $78,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,054. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $211.04 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.23 and a 200 day moving average of $227.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.99%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.