Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair cut Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $314.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.82. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

