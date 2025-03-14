Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.