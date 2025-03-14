Morgan Stanley Cuts enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Price Target to $34.00

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ENGN opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of -0.61. enGene has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in enGene by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

