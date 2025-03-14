Morgan Stanley Lowers HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $50.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.09.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 416,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,635 shares of company stock worth $367,140. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.