Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 180,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $413.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.98 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

