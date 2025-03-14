Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) VP Buys $211,000.00 in Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. This trade represents a 18.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 479.6% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 387.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Mplx by 7.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Mplx by 69.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,699,000 after buying an additional 2,725,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

