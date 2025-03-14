MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 101715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

MRC Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $976.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.90 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

MRC Global announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 3rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

