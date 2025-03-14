Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 1,505,907 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 588,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.02.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
