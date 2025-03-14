Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

