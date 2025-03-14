MX TOKEN Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One MX TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00003340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $262.58 million and $24.93 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 418,391,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,954,334 tokens. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

