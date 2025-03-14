National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.95. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$4.20 and a one year high of C$5.88.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

