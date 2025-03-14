Navcoin Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $58,983.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00004742 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305,399.25 or 3.66358299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

