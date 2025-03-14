Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

AMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Baird R W upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,795.20. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $904,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Amplitude by 991.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 27,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $4,320,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

