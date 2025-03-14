Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 582,400 shares, an increase of 288.3% from the February 13th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Net Savings Link Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSAV traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,450,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,310,162. Net Savings Link has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Further Reading

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

