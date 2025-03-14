NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

