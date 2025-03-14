NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Up 19.2% – What’s Next?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) shot up 19.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.24. 234,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 363,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.93.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

