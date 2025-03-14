Nichols (LON:NICL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 64.02 ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nichols had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.96%.
Shares of NICL opened at GBX 1,295 ($16.77) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £472.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 938 ($12.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,366.70 ($17.70). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.40.
