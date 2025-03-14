Non-Playable Coin Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Non-Playable Coin has a market capitalization of $63.26 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84,602.85 or 0.99927378 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83,649.24 or 0.98801045 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin’s launch date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,323,062,348.6016324 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.0071239 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,534,788.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

