Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after buying an additional 941,858 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,066,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,505 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,480 shares of company stock valued at $18,007,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $52.30 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

