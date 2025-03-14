Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,463.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 800,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after buying an additional 795,839 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 665,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after buying an additional 622,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,287,000 after buying an additional 219,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after buying an additional 200,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.12. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.71 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

