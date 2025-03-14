Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,518 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.