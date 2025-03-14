Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $41.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 37,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 45,132 shares.The stock last traded at $18.53 and had previously closed at $18.70.

OCS has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Oculis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Oculis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Oculis Trading Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oculis by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 188,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oculis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oculis by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.