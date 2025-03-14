Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCSGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $41.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 37,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 45,132 shares.The stock last traded at $18.53 and had previously closed at $18.70.

OCS has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oculis by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 188,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oculis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oculis by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oculis Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

