OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OCCIN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.89. 3,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.